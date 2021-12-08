Orangutan mothers help offspring to learn

Articles

When it comes to motherhood, orangutans are animals of distinction. An orangutan mother will stay in close contact with her baby for up to nine years--longer than almost all mammals other than humans. Much like humans, orangutans rely on their mothers to learn life skills --- such as what to eat and where to find it --- before they finally reach independence almost a decade after birth. But unlike humans, orangutan mothers were not known to participate in their offspring's learning; behaving as passive role models rather than active teachers.

