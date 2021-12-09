Rapid rise of decarbonization potentials of rooftop PV plus EVs in residential houses

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 13:26 Hits: 0

Cities are responsible for 60-70% of energy-related CO2 emissions. As the world is increasingly urbanized, it is crucial to identify cost-effective pathways to decarbonize. Here, we propose a 'SolarEV City' concept, in which integrated systems of cities' roof-top PVs with EVs as batteries can supply affordable and dispatchable CO2-free electricity for citie's dwellers, which can reduce CO2 emission by 54-95% with 26-41% of potential cost savings by 2030.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209082614.htm