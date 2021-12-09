The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Atomic structure of antifungal drug confirms unusual mechanism, opens door to less-toxic derivatives

Advanced molecular imaging technology has now mapped the structure of a drug widely used to treat fungal infections but whose workings have mystified researchers and physicians for nearly 70 years. Researchers now described in atomistic detail the structure of the drug amphotericin B, a powerful but toxic antifungal agent. Seeing the structure provides illumination in the researchers' quest to formulate less-toxic AmB derivatives.

