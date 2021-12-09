Fine-tuning motivation in the brain

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 17:42 Hits: 1

Neuroscientists have discovered a set of brain cells that influence the motivation of mice to perform tasks for rewards. Increasing the cells' activity makes a mouse work harder or more vigorously. The neurons come with a feature that prevents the mouse from overdoing it and becoming addicted to the reward. The findings reveal new possible therapeutic strategies for treating mental illnesses like depression that impair motivation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209124250.htm