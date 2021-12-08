The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Devising new meat alternatives with 3D printing — and cocoa butter

Category: Environment Hits: 1

No longer just a dream of vegetarians and vegans, fake meat is becoming more widely available in grocery stores and restaurants. And more options are almost certainly on the way. One team has now developed a new combination of plant-based ingredients tailored for 3D printing meat alternatives. Their most successful recipes required an odd-sounding addition: cocoa butter, derived from cocoa beans of chocolate fame.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208090151.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version