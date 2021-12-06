The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Common Arctic finches are all the same species

New research could ruffle some feathers in the birding world. It finds that Redpolls, a bird found in the Arctic that will sometimes come to the Southern latitudes during the winter and can be hard to differentiate, aren't actually multiple species, genetically speaking. Instead, the three recognized species are all just one with a 'supergene' that controls differences in plumage color and morphology, making them look different.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211206091750.htm

