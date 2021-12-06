NRDC: Washington Post’s Fred Hiatt Was a Champion of Environmental Protection and Equity

WASHINGTON - Fred Hiatt, the longtime editorial page editor of The Washington Post, died this morning.

Bob Deans, director of strategic engagement for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“A towering figure in American journalism, Fred brought a steady yet ringing voice of clarity and conscience to the nation’s capital in times of trial and promise. He saw the world through an expansive lens, widened by his empathy for others and his grasp of the subtleties of the human condition.

“Fred championed human rights, equity, democracy and environmental protection, at home and abroad, drawing on his vast breadth of knowledge, depth of judgment, and curious mind, to produce writing that invariably shed more light than heat. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

