Minimal effort required: A ten-minute run can boost brain processing

Researchers found that as little as ten minutes of moderate-intensity running could benefit mental health. In study participants, both mood and cognitive functions improved, and the activation of bilateral prefrontal subregions associated with cognitive function and mood also increased. These results demonstrate the potential advantages of exercise prescriptions for various conditions including mental health treatment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211206113037.htm

