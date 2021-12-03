The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Printing technique creates effective skin equivalent, heals wounds

Researchers have developed an approach to print skin equivalents, which may play a future role in facilitating the healing of chronic wounds. They used suspended layer additive manufacturing, creating a gel-like material to support the skin equivalent that can then support a second phase of gel injection. During printing, the skin layers are deposited within the support gel. After printing, the team washed away the support material, leaving behind the layered skin equivalent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211203131213.htm

