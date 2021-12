Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 13:15 Hits: 0

Having an elevated resting heart rate in old age may be an independent risk factor of dementia, according to a new study. Since resting heart rate is easy to measure and can be lowered through exercise or medical treatment, the researchers believe that it may help to identify people with higher dementia risk for early intervention.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211203081519.htm