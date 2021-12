Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 13:15 Hits: 0

People choose whether to seek or avoid information about their health, finances and personal traits based on how they think it will make them feel, how useful it is, and if it relates to things they think about often, finds a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211203081521.htm