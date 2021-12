Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 21:29 Hits: 6

Virginia’s air pollution governing body on Friday voted against approving an air quality permit for a proposed compressor station in the southern Virginia town of Chatham.On the second day of a two-day meeting, the Virginia Air Pollution Control...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/584280-virginia-board-denies-permit-to-extend-fracking-pipeline-into-north