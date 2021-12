Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 22:42 Hits: 5

Koch Industries on Tuesday announced it is buying a solar power company that was owned by an Arizona GOP Senate candidate.Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) said it bought DEPCOM Power Inc., a company focused on building utility-scale...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/584294-koch-industries-buys-solar-power-company-from-gop-senate-candidate