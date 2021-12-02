The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Artificial material protects light states on smallest length scales

Light not only plays a key role as an information carrier for optical computer chips, but also in particular for the next generation of quantum computers. Its lossless guidance around sharp corners on tiny chips and the precise control of its interaction with other light are the focus of research worldwide. Scientists have now demonstrated the spatial confinement of a light wave to a point smaller than the wavelength in a 'topological photonic crystal.'

