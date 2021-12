Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

Astronomers have detected a newborn star and the surrounding cocoon of complex organic molecules at the edge of our Galaxy, which is known as the extreme outer Galaxy. The observations with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array reveal the hidden chemical complexity of our Universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202141600.htm