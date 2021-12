Articles

How can we understand the activity of wild bats? Mostly soundless, flying in the dark, bats feed at night and evade our senses. Now, an international research team has developed a new non-invasive method 'bat point counts' by combining modern sensing technologies -- thermal, ultrasonic and near-infrared -- to detect, identify and count all bats flying around in a certain range.

