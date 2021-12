Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:50 Hits: 10

A group of oil-producing countries and their allies known as OPEC+ on Thursday agreed to continue with its previously planned modest increase in oil production. A statement from the group affirmed that it will stick to its plan to increase...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/584013-opec-allies-stick-to-modest-oil-supply-increases