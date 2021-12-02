Air quality models can improve the accuracy of forecasts of daily solar power production in the future

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 19:15 Hits: 8

The expansion of renewable energies is placing increasing demands on the power grids. Precise forecasts of the amount of solar power that will be fed into the grid is key to effective energy management. In addition to clouds, aerosol particles also strongly influence the amount of electricity generated by photovoltaic systems. Current air quality models are a good basis for estimating the production of solar electricity, but they could be further improved.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211202141538.htm