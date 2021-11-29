The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A rocky fate for greenhouse gases

Researchers use synchrotron X-ray total scattering and quantum computer simulations to model the crystal structure of amorphous magnesium carbonate as a function of temperature. As a precursor to crystalline magnesium carbonate hydrate materials, which can trap atmospheric carbon dioxide, understanding its properties can help lead to effective carbon sequestration methods to fight global warming.

