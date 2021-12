Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

A secondary analysis of the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study (Fragile Families) found a bi-directional relationship where a mother's mental health symptoms impacted the child's mental health symptoms and vice versa, according to researchers.

