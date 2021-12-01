Lunar radar data uncovers new clues about moon’s ancient past

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

The dusty surface of the moon -- immortalized in images of Apollo astronauts' lunar footprints -- formed as the result of asteroid impacts and the harsh environment of space breaking down rock over millions of years. An ancient layer of this material, covered by periodic lava flows and now buried under the lunar surface, could provide new insight into the Moon's deep past, according to a team of scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201145304.htm