The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New way of identifying early risk of cardiovascular disease

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The risk of developing cardiovascular disease is strongly associated with 'bad' LDL cholesterol. A large study now shows that two proteins that transport cholesterol particles in the blood provide early and reliable risk information. The researchers now advocate introducing new guidelines for detecting cardiac risk and say the results may pave the way for early treatment, which could help lower morbidity and fatality rates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201145319.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version