Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:43 Hits: 3

Researchers have identified the first non-coding RNA that controls formation of chromosome loops, which govern gene expression. Jpx RNA was previously thought to be involved only in X chromosome inactivation, a necessary step in development of female embryos. This discovery could create new targets for drug developers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211201124313.htm