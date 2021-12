Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

Biomedical engineers have demonstrated a method for increasing the depth at which optical coherence tomography (OCT) can image structures beneath skin. The new 'dual-axis' approach opens new possibilities for OCT to be used in applications such as spotting skin cancer, assessing burn damage and healing progress, and guiding surgical procedures.

