The diabetes medication that could revolutionize heart failure treatment

Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

A medication originally used for patients with diabetes is the first to help people with heart failure and could revolutionize treatment. Early research had shown that SGLT2 inhibitors could help around half of heart failure patients -- those with a condition known as reduction ejection fraction. But a new study shows that the medication could be beneficial for all heart failure patients -- including those with a second type of heart failure called preserved ejection fraction.

