Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 18:11 Hits: 5

The United States must act to curb plastic waste in oceans by developing a comprehensive national strategy that includes reducing plastic production, a new report from the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) has determined.While only 4.3...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/583826-us-must-cut-plastic-production-to-save-oceans-report-says