Live long and prosper: Study examines genetic gems in Galápagos giant tortoise genomes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 01:37 Hits: 8

Galápagos giant tortoises can weigh well over 300 pounds and often live over 100 years. So what's the secret to their evolutionary success? A new study concludes that compared with other turtles, these animals evolved to have extra copies of genes -- called duplications -- that may protect against the ravages of aging, including cancer. Laboratory tests on Galápagos giant tortoise cells corroborate the idea that the animals have developed such defenses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118203711.htm