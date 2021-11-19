The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Novel artificial genomic DNA can replicate and evolve outside the cell

Scientists successfully induced gene expression from a DNA and evolution through continuous replication extracellularly using cell-free materials alone for the first time. By adding the genes necessary for transcription and translation to the artificial genomic DNA, it could be possible to develop artificial cells that can grow autonomously, and it will be expected to produce efficient useful substances.

