The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Archaeologists discover salt workers’ residences at underwater Maya site

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Maya archaeologists have excavated salt kitchens where brine was boiled in clay pots over fires in pole and thatch buildings preserved in oxygen-free sediment below the sea floor in Belize. But where these salt workers lived has been elusive, leaving possible interpretations of daily or seasonal workers from the coast or even inland. This gap left nagging questions about the organization of production and distribution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211119171224.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version