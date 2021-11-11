COP26: First Country-led Alliance to Shift from Oil & Gas to Clean Energy

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – The governments of Costa Rica and Denmark today launched the first country-led effort to accelerate a global shift from oil and gas production to clean sources of energy. At COP26, they unveiled the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, which supports a socially just and equitable global transition from fossil fuels to meet Paris Agreement goals of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Sujatha Bergen, senior advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following comments:

“This broad alliance can help shift the world away from fossil fuels that are driving climate change toward catastrophe. Transitioning to clean energy will reap enormous benefits for people’s health, the climate and economies around the world. It’s time to take a strong step and resolute commitment, aided by this alliance, toward a safer and cleaner future for our kids, families and communities.”

