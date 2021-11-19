The House Delivered - Time for the Senate to Get This Done

WASHINGTON - The House passed the Build Back Better Act this morning, advancing the bill to the Senate.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“Today, the House delivered on the strongest climate action in history - and not a minute too soon. The climate clock is ticking. It’s time for the Senate to get this done.



“This bill calls for the most significant U.S. climate investment ever. It’s the centerpiece of a broader strategy to confront the climate crisis by slashing carbon pollution in a way that creates high-quality jobs, drives innovation and sets the table for durable growth.

“If enacted by the Senate, this will provide needed investment to speed the shift to wind and solar power. It will make electric vehicles more affordable for middle-class families. It will strengthen public transit, make our homes more efficient and lower our energy bills.

“This bill will cut pollution that disproportionately harms low-income communities and people of color, expand affordable housing and direct substantial clean energy benefits to disadvantaged communities on the front lines of climate hazard and harm.

"With a crisis this urgent, stakes this high and opportunity so far-reaching, the Senate has no more pressing business before it than to pass this bill without delay. We’re counting on the Senate to get it done.”

