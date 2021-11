Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 November 2021

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged.The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should...

