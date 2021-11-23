Ancient human relative, Australopithecus sediba, 'walked like a human, but climbed like an ape'

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 18:08 Hits: 0

The recovery of new lumbar vertebrae from the lower back of a single individual of the human relative, Australopithecus sediba, and portions of other vertebrae of the same female from Malapa, South Africa, together with previously discovered vertebrae, form one of the most complete lower backs ever discovered in the early hominid record and give insight into how this ancient human relative walked and climbed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211123130821.htm