New research could help boost growth of clean cooking in sub-Saharan Africa

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 01:36 Hits: 5

Researchers have new evidence that could help rapidly boost efforts to scale-up the adoption of clean cooking with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in sub-Saharan Africa. The new study suggests that supply-side interventions such as shortening the distance to LPG retail points and improving access to multi-burner LPG stoves could help increase the consumption of the clean cooking fuels, for the benefit of public health, gender equality and environmental protection.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118203613.htm