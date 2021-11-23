Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 21:28 Hits: 4

The petrochemical industry turns oil and gas into precursors used to synthesize lubricants and other critical products. Chemists show that bacteria can be metabolically engineered to generate similar precursors, providing a sustainable replacement for fossil fuels and using less energy. The microbes need only glucose. The medium-chain hydrocarbons they produce can be broken down into shorter chains and polymerized into plastics, or lengthened to make products such as diesel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211123162806.htm