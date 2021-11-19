The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tech companies underreport CO2 emissions

Companies in the digital technology industry are significantly underreporting the greenhouse gas emissions arising along the value chain of their products. Across a sample of 56 major tech companies surveyed, more than half of these emissions were excluded from self-reporting in 2019. At approximately 390 megatons carbon dioxide equivalents, the omitted emissions are in the same ballpark as the carbon footprint of Australia. The research team has developed a method for spotting sources of error and calculating the omitted disclosures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118203514.htm

