Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 11:36 Hits: 1

After a leaf falls to earth, it becomes part of the soil, which then sustains new life. This cyclical process has become an inspiration for farmers and food producers, particularly in aquaponics and permaculture.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/food-and-the-circular-economy/a-59856138?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss