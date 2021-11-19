The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live long and prosper: Study examines genetic gems in Galápagos giant tortoise genomes

Galápagos giant tortoises can weigh well over 300 pounds and often live over 100 years. So what's the secret to their evolutionary success? A new study concludes that compared with other turtles, these animals evolved to have extra copies of genes -- called duplications -- that may protect against the ravages of aging, including cancer. Laboratory tests on Galápagos giant tortoise cells corroborate the idea that the animals have developed such defenses.

