Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 01:38 Hits: 3

Young children's ability to laugh and make jokes has been mapped by age for the first time using data from a new study involving nearly 700 children from birth to 4 years of age, from around the world. The findings identify the earliest age humor emerges and how it typically builds in the first years of life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118203810.htm