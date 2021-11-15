High impact climate events: Better adaptation through earlier prediction

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 20:10 Hits: 3

The prediction of high impact climate phenomena can be substantially improved by a new mathematical approach that analyses the connectivity and patterns between geographical locations, scientists say in a new publication. This can potentially save thousands of lives and avoid billions in economic losses. Prediction times for events like El Niño, monsoons, droughts or extreme rainfall could be increased substantially, to a month or in some cases even a year in advance, depending on the type of the event. The new framework can thus become key for improving adaptation to the global warming crisis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211115151008.htm