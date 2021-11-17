The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Methane from carbon dioxide

Recycling carbon dioxide, especially through conversion to methane, is compelling while anthropogenic CO2 emissions are still rising. A useful process for this transformation is photothermal methanation, in which CO2 and hydrogen are catalytically converted into CH4 and water upon irradiation with sunlight. A team of researchers has now reported the synthesis of a highly active, stable, nickel–carbon catalyst for this reaction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117100104.htm

