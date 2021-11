Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 20:56 Hits: 3

Researchers presented new insights for improving the health span by just regulating the activity of a protein. A research group has identified a single amino acid change in the tumor suppressor protein phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) that dramatically extends healthy periods while maintaining longevity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211119155607.htm