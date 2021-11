Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 03:02 Hits: 3

The Senate late Thursday confirmed Charles Sams III to lead the National Park Service, making him the first Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration. Sams most recently served on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. He...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582301-senate-confirms-park-service-director-after-years-of-acting-heads