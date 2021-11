Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 17:46 Hits: 3

The U.S. will back international talks to develop a treaty curbing plastic pollution, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kenya Thursday.“[T]oday, we are stepping up and stepping up our efforts to tackle another pollutant that threatens...

