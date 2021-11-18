The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

House Poised to Advance Climate Action with Build Back Better Act

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Press Release
House Poised to Advance Climate Action with Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON  - The House began final debate today on the Build Back Better Act, clearing the way for a vote.


Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

 

“This is the most consequential climate vote in our history. It’s about creating jobs, driving innovation, advancing equity, and confronting at last the rising costs and mounting dangers of the climate crisis. It’s about investing in healthier families, stronger communities and a more prosperous nation.


“This is what voters expect from Congress: enact legislation that helps us to tackle big problems, seize opportunities and embrace a more promising future. We’re counting on the House to deliver.”


# # # 
 

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​
 

Jake Thompson
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 301-602-3627
Elizabeth Heyd
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 202-813-8315

 

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2021/211118

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version