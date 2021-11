Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 00:14 Hits: 0

New draft reports from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have found that two “forever chemicals” are more toxic than previously thought, and that one is likely carcinogenic to humans. The drafts found the safe levels of ingestion for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/581864-two-forever-chemicals-more-toxic-than-previously-thought-epa-drafts