The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Making the wait less arduous for toddlers

Category: Environment Hits: 0

When toddlers have to wait, it often leads to negative affect, as they can't yet regulate their emotions. Psychologists set out to find out how to help them. Is temperament a factor that influences toddler behavior while waiting? Whom can children imitate in order to cope better with long waits? They concluded that, left to their own devices, children prefer activities which correspond to their temperament. Toddlers were able to learn to distract themselves by observing a stranger and generalized the observed behavior.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211117100109.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version