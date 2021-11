Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:28 Hits: 1

More manatees have died in Florida so far this year than in any other year on record.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tally on Wednesday showed 1,003 manatees have died in 2021. Previously, the highest number of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582035-1000-manatee-deaths-reported-this-year-in-florida-eclipsing