Biden’s Michigan Visit Reinforces High Stakes for Build Back Better Vote

DETROIT – President Biden visited General Motors’ Factory ZERO today, fresh from signing the landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the “bipartisan infrastructure bill”) into law on Monday. Formerly Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, the plant has transitioned to producing all electric vehicles, as part of GM’s shift to an all-electric lineup. The bipartisan legislation includes $7.7 billion to begin installing some 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

The passing of the bill clears the way for Congress to advance the core of Biden’s climate agenda, the Build Back Better Act.

Samantha Williams, Midwest Region Director, Climate & Clean Energy Program of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“The infrastructure bill that President Biden just signed will speed the shift to clean cars in the Midwest—and beyond—by putting new EV charging stations within reach for drivers across the region. It is a strong step toward increasing access to electric vehicles for all Americans, and is an opportunity to leverage our region’s skilled workforce and put Midwesterners to work in the clean vehicle and battery supply chain.

“While the infrastructure bill is a good step, it does not adequately confront the climate crisis. Transportation is the number one source of climate pollution in the United States, and more must be done in order to help support the shift to clean cars and the clean electric power upon which they will rely. Congress must now pass the Build Back Better Act and build on the infrastructure bill’s investment in clean transportation with a strong emphasis on providing access to pollution-free transportation options for underserved communities.

“President Biden reminded us today that the stakes are enormous. His Build Back Better agenda recognizes that there is tremendous economic opportunity in tackling the climate crisis—an opportunity the Midwest is ready to seize upon. Because a healthy economy starts with healthy people, healthy communities and a healthy environment.”

