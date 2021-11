Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 09:08 Hits: 11

The latest technology is helping small-scale fishers fully document their catch and bring it directly to customers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-south-african-app-empowering-local-fishing-communities/a-59788787?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss